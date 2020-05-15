Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old with Care Package for Giving Back to Postal Workers During Pandemic
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift continues to make an impact with her fans, during quarantine. The “Lover” singer wrote a letter to an 11-year-old fan, who showed appreciation of her mailcarrier with a touching letter – about how important he is to her.
Emerson Weber loves writing letters. When she wrote one to her mailman, to thank him for his service, she never expected to appear on Good Morning America to discuss it. “I love being able to decorate the envelopes. It really shows my creative spirit. Writing letters you can share so much about yourself, it’s like being there in person, and, I love receiving them because you know that someone took the time in their day to write back to you,” said Emerson.
One person who took time out of her day to write Emerson a letter was Swift. She wrote to the 11-year-old saying how much she loved to write as well. She advised Emerson to, “make sure to find time to create & daydream,” and most importantly, “no one expects you to be perfect…you’ve already set a really cool example and I’m proud of you. :)”
Taylor sent Emerson some of her merchandise. And the girl couldn’t wait to show her friends. Weber’s father was grateful that Taylor saw the beauty in his daughter.