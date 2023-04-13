Taylor Swift ‘Rebirth’ Jeans Sell Out

Taylor Swift’s fans have been quick to show their support for the singer, as the jeans she wore on her first public outing since her split with Joe Alwyn have sold out. The “Butterfly-patch Cropped Jeans” from Area, which retail for $673, were still available online early Tuesday morning, but sold out from multiple retailers in a few hours. Fans have speculated that the butterfly on the leg of the jeans may symbolize rebirth and starting over. Taylor was joined by her friend Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, actress Margaret Qualley, for her night out in NYC’s West Village. The latest episode of The TMZ Podcast covers the story in more detail.