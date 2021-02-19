FRISKY FRIDAY FIRST: Kane Brown’s First Kiss Story: “I Was Like 7 Years Old And She Was Like 13”
Kane Brown sat down to talk with comedian Theo Von, for his YouTube series – and revealed what his first kiss was like.
Brown explained that he lived in the trailer park, which his Nana owned. And it was a 13-years-old neighbor, who gave him his first kiss, at the tender age of 7. Seven?
“Mine was like everybody’s first kiss, it was like I left; I didn’t stay; and I don’t even think I talked to her again, after that. It was like ‘hey, okay, that was cool,”’said Brown.
