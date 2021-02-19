      Breaking News
FRISKY FRIDAY FIRST: Kane Brown’s First Kiss Story: “I Was Like 7 Years Old And She Was Like 13”

Feb 19, 2021 @ 2:02pm

Kane Brown sat down to talk with comedian Theo Von, for his YouTube series – and revealed what his first kiss was like.

Brown explained that he lived in the trailer park, which his Nana owned.  And it was a 13-years-old neighbor, who gave him his first kiss, at the tender age of 7.  Seven?

Mine was like everybody’s first kiss, it was like I left; I didn’t stay; and I don’t even think I talked to her again, after that.  It was like ‘hey, okay, that was cool,”’said Brown.

What was your first kiss like?

How old were you when you got your first kiss?

