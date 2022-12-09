Taylor Swift Fan Loses Nearly $2000 to Ticket Scam – While Disgraced FTX Founder Offered $100M to Sponsor Swift Tour

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

A woman in New Jersey lost $2,000 to a Taylor Swift ticket scam.

The fan responded to a Facebook ad, which advertised Taylor Swift tickets, for sale.

She sent $1,480 for the tickets, using Zelle; but she never received the tickets. And the scammer even asked for more money, afterward.

Officials advise against buying tickets from websites, like Facebook or Craigslist, to avoid such scams.

Another cautionary sign, according to them, is asking for payment via gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or online payment methods.

MEANWHILE:

Sam Bankman-Fried Nearly Sponsored Taylor Swift Tour For $100M: ‘He’s A Fan Of Tay Tay’

According to a Financial Times article, disgraced FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was on the verge of sponsoring Taylor Swift’s forthcoming concert tour – for $100 million.

Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange was nearing a ticketing deal with Swift, which would have used digital certificates, or NFTs.

FTX wanted a “light degree of endorsement,” but Taylor never considered the deal, a source told the outlet. “The discussion was around a potential tour sponsorship that did not happen,” said the source.

FTX higher-ups felt the deal was too expensive but continued to press on because he’s a “fan of Tay Tay,” according to an FTX employee.

Alameda Research, an analytics firm, formed by Bankman-Fried, used customer funds to cover dangerous bets, causing FTX to collapse.