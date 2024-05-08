98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Drives Hours to Fulfill College Student’s Wish During Health Battle

May 8, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Drives Hours to Fulfill College Student’s Wish During Health Battle
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He may be a superstar of film, TV and country music, but he is what he sings about in his hit, “Humble and Kind.”

Tim McGraw has gone above and beyond, to fulfill the wish of college student Emily Kelley, who had been battling an illness.

After he heard about her story, McGraw offered to drive to her home in Kentucky, to spend the day with her, despite a scheduling conflict.  The heartwarming gesture was captured in emotional photos and videos, showcasing McGraw’s genuine kindness and humility.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, along with Scooter Braun, helped make Emily’s dream of meeting McGraw a reality.  It highlights the power of compassion and generosity in the music industry.

When was the last time you felt like you went above and beyond?

More about:
#HumbleAndKind
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#Make-A-Wish
timmcgraw

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts