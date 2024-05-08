Tim McGraw Drives Hours to Fulfill College Student’s Wish During Health Battle

He may be a superstar of film, TV and country music, but he is what he sings about in his hit, “Humble and Kind.”

Tim McGraw has gone above and beyond, to fulfill the wish of college student Emily Kelley, who had been battling an illness.

After he heard about her story, McGraw offered to drive to her home in Kentucky, to spend the day with her, despite a scheduling conflict. The heartwarming gesture was captured in emotional photos and videos, showcasing McGraw’s genuine kindness and humility.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, along with Scooter Braun, helped make Emily’s dream of meeting McGraw a reality. It highlights the power of compassion and generosity in the music industry.

When was the last time you felt like you went above and beyond?