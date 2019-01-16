Sundays ‘SUPER BLOOD WOLF MOON’ ECLIPSE May Have an Affect on Women

You’ve heard of an eclipse, but have you heard of a ‘super blood wolf moon?’ That’s what some are calling the simultaneous total lunar eclipse and “supermoon” that will take place on the night of January 20th and in the morning of January 21st. It’ll be the last total lunar eclipse until 2021, and people in all of North and South America, as well as parts of Asia and Europe, will be able to witness the lunar eclipse. Ladies, you may feel a bit different during the Super Blood Wolf Moon. During last year’s total eclipse may women reported that their period became erratic.

A Nylon article recently revealed that there is two types of women, those who menstruate during the white moon cycle and those that menstruate with the full moon. Those that menstruate during the full moon are likely to be affected.

Allison Walton, a women’s health and integrative nutrition specialist says, “Think about the power of the moon’s gravitational pull on the tides. Now imagine what that may do to our body as well.”

With this being the second full moon of the month, this moon could cause even more chaos. All this hasn’t been proven because there isn’t enough research on the subject, but be sure to pay close attention to your mood this Sunday and if you’re feeling out of whack, simply blame the Super Wolf Blood Moon. More on that from Marie Claire here.

As for the name, the term “blood moon” comes from the red hue that the moon appears to have during a lunar eclipse, and the term “super moon” has to do with the apparent size of the moon, as during the upcoming eclipse it will be at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear slightly larger than usual. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the term “wolf moon” comes from names that some Native American groups gave to each full moon throughout the year. January’s full moon was dubbed the “wolf moon” because “amid the cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages.” Here’s the complete story from Time.