Summerfest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Zac Brown Band, Elle King, Eric Church and More

Concert crowd – picture with a lof of people dancing i a concert, night club with raised their hands up! Amazing colours!

Summerfest has announced that over 100 artists will be performing at the festival’s 55th anniversary.

The lineup features performances from Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Elle King, Eric Church, Odesza, and more.

Additional performances by Zac Bryan, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Smokey Robinson, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Three 6 Mafia, Larry Fleet and more.

This year’s edition of Summerfest will take place on the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. Summerfest is produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which is an independent music festival.

I’ve been going to Summerfest for over 10 years now, and I have to say this years lineup doesn’t disappoint. If you’ve never seen a show in their amphitheater, may I suggest you give it a try. I do not think you will be disappointed. Plus you could make a weekend getaway out of it.