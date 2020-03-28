Study: Americans Exercise Less, Sleep More during Pandemic
U.S. residents have been eating more, exercising less and spending more time sleeping since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A new study, conducted by analyzing data from 160,000 fitness trackers, reveals the trend. Evidation Health tells us the activity levels of Americans is down, 39-percent.
In New York, physical activity dropped by 50-percent, in the week after Governor Andrew Cuomo issued stay-at-home orders. And, the study reveals that, following President Donald Trump‘s emergency declaration, March 13th, the amount of time people sleep shot up by 20 percent.
“We’re all staying at home and a lot less active, we’re sleeping more, we’re snacking more, and we’re keeping an eye on our health at home,” says Evidation Health president Christine Lemke.