98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Thanks, Mom: Americans expected to Spend $33.5 billion on Mother’s Day

May 11, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
Thanks, Mom: Americans expected to Spend $33.5 billion on Mother’s Day
Mother and grown sons – Maura Myles Image

Americans are ready to say thanks to their moms. According to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), people in this country are going to shell out some $33.5 billion bucks to celebrate the holiday on Sunday, May 12.

That is down just slightly from 2023’s $33.7 billion — the highest the organization ever recorded — and the total works out to be an average of about $254 per person.

Seventy-four percent of those polled say they plan to buy flowers for dear ol’ mom, according to an accompanying survey from the NRF; the same percentage plans to buy a card.

Nearly 60% are planning a special outing like a brunch or dinner to celebrate; 40% are planning to shell out on jewelry — and no, macaroni necklaces don’t count.  [ Well, I think they do  LOL ~ Mo ]

Thirty-two percent of those polled are going to get mom a spa day; while 21% will buy her some electronics, which inevitably they’ll have to teach mom how to use.

More about:
#MothersDayGifts
#NRF

Popular Posts

1

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer - Here's How

Recent Posts