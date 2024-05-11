Thanks, Mom: Americans expected to Spend $33.5 billion on Mother’s Day
Americans are ready to say thanks to their moms. According to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), people in this country are going to shell out some $33.5 billion bucks to celebrate the holiday on Sunday, May 12.
That is down just slightly from 2023’s $33.7 billion — the highest the organization ever recorded — and the total works out to be an average of about $254 per person.
Seventy-four percent of those polled say they plan to buy flowers for dear ol’ mom, according to an accompanying survey from the NRF; the same percentage plans to buy a card.
Nearly 60% are planning a special outing like a brunch or dinner to celebrate; 40% are planning to shell out on jewelry — and no, macaroni necklaces don’t count. [ Well, I think they do LOL ~ Mo ]
Thirty-two percent of those polled are going to get mom a spa day; while 21% will buy her some electronics, which inevitably they’ll have to teach mom how to use.