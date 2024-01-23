Stanley Cups… One Woman Is Accused of Stealing 65 from One Store
January 23, 2024 10:00AM CST
Woman Allegedly Stole $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups
California officials have accused a 23-year-old woman of stealing about $2,500 dollars worth of Stanley cups.
The unnamed woman was spotted loading a shopping cart with Stanley cups, and leaving the store without paying. Staff claim that, despite their attempts to stop the woman, she loaded her trunk with the merchandise.
Police shared images on Facebook, which showed the accused woman’s trunk, filled with 65 Stanley products. She now faces charges of grand theft.
(Grab a little more, here: Business Insider)
