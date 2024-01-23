98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Stanley Cups… One Woman Is Accused of Stealing 65 from One Store

January 23, 2024 10:00AM CST
Share
Stanley Cups… One Woman Is Accused of Stealing 65 from One Store
kitchen cabinet Stanley thermal mugs jugs – Maura Myles CB Image
Woman Allegedly Stole $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups
California officials have accused a 23-year-old woman of stealing about $2,500 dollars worth of Stanley cups.

The unnamed woman was spotted loading a shopping cart with Stanley cups, and leaving the store without paying.  Staff claim that, despite their attempts to stop the woman, she loaded her trunk with the merchandise.

Police shared images on Facebook, which showed the accused woman’s trunk, filled with 65 Stanley products.  She now faces charges of grand theft.

(Grab a little more, here:  Business Insider)

More about:
#BusinessInsider
#Can'tKeep'EmOnTheShelves
#It'llBeOverInAMinute
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#RememberYeti?
#StanleyCup

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots

Recent Posts