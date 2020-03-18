Spain Using Drones To Yell At People Who Leave Their Homes
Police in Spain have come up with a new method for keeping people inside their homes – yelling at them from speaker-mounted drones. Spain has been on lockdown since Saturday, but many citizens are still gathering in the streets – so authorities sent drones to fly overhead telling people to stay at home. Spain is second only to Italy in the number of coronavirus-related deaths with 191. Citizens are banned from leaving their homes except for work or to buy medicine and supplies.