Spain Using Drones To Yell At People Who Leave Their Homes

Mar 18, 2020 @ 1:56pm
Hexacopter taking aerial photos at sunset. Also known as a drone or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).

Police in Spain have come up with a new method for keeping people inside their homes – yelling at them from speaker-mounted drones. Spain has been on lockdown since Saturday, but many citizens are still gathering in the streets – so authorities sent drones to fly overhead telling people to stay at home. Spain is second only to Italy in the number of coronavirus-related deaths with 191.  Citizens are banned from leaving their homes except for work or to buy medicine and supplies.

