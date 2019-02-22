Social Media is cracking down on medical info

Pinterest is blocking searches on vaccinations to stop the spread of misinformation. The social media site said in a statement to CNBC that it was placing a ban on all vaccination searches until it can find a solution to misinformation being spread by anti-vaxx posts. Last week, Facebook said it was also taking steps to reduce the amount of fake health news. The responses follow a letter from Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California, blaming sites like Facebook and Instagram for helping spread false information about vaccines. A measles outbreak in Washington state is currently affecting more than 60 people, and the World Health Organization says people choosing not to vaccinate has become a global health threat in 2019.