Social Media is cracking down on medical info
By Carol McGowan
Feb 22, 2019 @ 9:13 AM
Medical background with stethoscope and syringe isolated

Pinterest is blocking searches on vaccinations to stop the spread of misinformation. The social media site said in a statement to CNBC that it was placing a ban on all vaccination searches until it can find a solution to misinformation being spread by anti-vaxx posts. Last week, Facebook said it was also taking steps to reduce the amount of fake health news. The responses follow a letter from Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California, blaming sites like Facebook and Instagram for helping spread false information about vaccines. A measles outbreak in Washington state is currently affecting more than 60 people, and the World Health Organization says people choosing not to vaccinate has become a global health threat in 2019.

