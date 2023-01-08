Singer, CMT Founder, TV Personality Stan Hitchcock Has Died

a funeral card

Stan Hitchcock passed away, earlier this week.

Though his name may not immediately jar your memory, you’re familiar with his work.

Hitchcock was one of the founders of Country Music Television or CMT. And he headed the Nashville operations for the cable channel for nine years, until it was sold to Gaylord Entertainment.

One of the many shows Stan Hitchcock was known for was called Heart to Heart. He would have intimate, back porch-style conversations, with some of the genre’s top personalities at the time: Keith Whitley, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton and the like.

Throughout the 70s and early 80s, Hitchcock hopscotched to various minor labels, releasing singles and albums, but failing to receive major national attention as a recording musician, in his own right.