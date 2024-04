Shaquille O’Neal showed up at Garth Brooks’ new Friends in Low Places bar in Nashville the other night, and helped sling drinks. He jumped behind the bar with Trisha Yearwood.

He also took time out to snap a few photos with a few Nashville cops. He was in town DJing at Skydeck under his stage name “DJ Diesel”. Tanner Adell made an appearance.

(Whiskey Riff)