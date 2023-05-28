Shania Twain Responds to ‘Negativity’ Surrounding her Nude Single Cover

Shania Twain is dishing on how she deals with negativity.

When Twain made her epic return to country music at the end of 2022, she made waves not only with her comeback, but with her single cover, for “Waking Up Dreaming“… It features her, posed nude on it.

Since the photo dropped, Twain has been very open about why she decided to pose nude for it. Twain explains that her album, Queen of Me, and the singer’s personal message to herself is to be “comfortable” in her “own skin.”

So, while speaking to Fox News, she opened up about the response this photo got, both the positive and the negative, saying: “I’m just doing what I do. I only pay attention to the positive reaction, if I’m being really honest. I don’t invite negativity in.”