Shania Twain Purchases LA Home for son

Jan 8, 2021 @ 9:24am
Shania Twain’s son, Eja Lange, has purchased at $1.8 million home in Los Angeles. Variety reports that the 19-year-old aspiring musician’s new hillside home features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and spans over 2000 square feet across three floors. His mother owns multiple homes around the globe, but spends most of her time living in Corseaux, Switzerland.

If you aren’t familiar with Shania Twain’s rise to fame, I give a big thumps up the to Shania Twain :The Price of Fame on Reelz. An incredible documentary that talks about Shania growing up in poverrty, watching her mom get abused by her father, and tragic events that caused her to raise her siblings when she was very young. Her rise to fame,  Scandals, and fear of never singing again because of a health issue. It’s an amazing story.  Here’s more on the Shania Twain Reelz Special from OK.

