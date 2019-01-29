See “Black Panther” FOR FREE

Black Panther is nominated for Best Picture this year at the Academy Awards and now it is headed back to theaters again.

The movie will be screened at participating AMC theaters from Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Tickets are going to be free and The Walt Disney Company announced that they will also be donating $1.5 million to the UNCF. There are 250 AMC locations throughout the country including Lombard, Naperville, & Crestwood. Click here to see the available theaters in our area.