Scotty McCreery’s Son Is a ‘Music Biz Baby’ – What Exactly Is That?

Scotty McCreery’s Son Is a ‘Music Biz Baby’ Through and Through

Before he even hits his first birthday, Scotty McCreery‘s son, Avery, has seen more of the country music industry than many of its artists. And he’s not even one, yet.

He’s come out on stage to a crowd of adoring fans, appeared on Good Morning America, joined Brooks & Dunn on tour — and now, he’s even been backstage on the set of a music video.

On social media, McCreery shared a photo of little Avery making his debut as “a new crew member on the music video shoot this week,” the singer joked in the caption.

Avery was born in October 2022. He is the first child for Scotty & Gabi.

If you’re a parent, what is the most exciting thing that you’ve done with your kids?