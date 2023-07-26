98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery on his Relationship with Lauren Alaina: ‘She’s Still Like a …’

July 26, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Scotty McCreery on his Relationship with Lauren Alaina: ‘She’s Still Like a …’
(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Scotty McCreery says he is still good friends with Lauren Alaina.

They met on American Idol Season 10.  McCreery won in 2011, and Alaina was the runner-up.

Despite their busy careers and different locations, the young father loves every chance he gets to spend with Alaina.  “She’s still like a sister to me,” McCreery tells Star City Broadcasting.  “I never made the move to Nashville, so I don’t see her or too many artists that often.  I’m still in Carolina.  But any chance I get to see her, it’s like catching up right where we left off.  I think I’ll always be like a brother to her, and she’ll always be like a sister to me.  We went through that show together.  Nobody, no matter how much you talk about it, nobody can truly get what it was like, unless you were right there.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

 

Did you ever meet someone during an intense time, and they became a life-long friend?  Share your story.

More about:
#AmericanIdol
#LaurenAlaina
#ScottyMcCreery
#StarCityBroadcasting

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
5

One Kind of Dog Leash May Actually Harm your Pup

Recent Posts