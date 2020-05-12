Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, & Kellie Pickler To Perform During American Idol Finale
The season finale of “American Idol” will feature a performance from several past contestants. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Kellie Pickler and Jordan Sparks are just a few of the alums who will return on May 17th. They’ll join “Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry in a performance for “We Are the World,” written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson back in the ’80s to benefit African famine relief. The finale will air at 7 p.m. Central Time Sunday on ABC.