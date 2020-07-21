Sanitize Your Face Mask With Your Instant Pot
At this time a face mask is an essential part of your outfit. If you’re still wearing disposable masks but want to keep them sanitized you may want to turn on your Instant Pot. In a YouTube video posted by the Department of Homeland Security, you only need a paper bag, distilled or boiled water, disposable gloves, a multi-cooker, a paper clip or stapler, and a rack so that your mask won’t touch the water inside the cooker. According to the video you start by put water in the pot and then add the rack. Afterwards put your disposable mask in the paper bag making sure that the rack is tall enough so that the bag and mask don’t touch the water. Afterwards, use the sous vide function on the Instant Pot and set the temperature to 149 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. The video says this process can work on the disposable masks up to five times and should only be done when you have a disposable mask shortage.