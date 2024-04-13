Ryan Gosling Is a Huge Chris Stapleton Fan
April 13, 2024 9:10AM CDT
Ryan Gosling hosts “SNL” this weekend, with Chris Stapleton stepping in as musical guest again. It’s Chris’s third stint. His last was in 2018.
It sounds like Ryan’s a big fan, or he at least plays one on TV. The first promo has him standing outside Chris’s dressing room hoping for an autograph. Turns out Chris isn’t there, but his hat is.
Ryan Gosling’s a big @ChrisStapleton fan pic.twitter.com/faGwM0crRZ
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2024
