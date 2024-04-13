98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ryan Gosling Is a Huge Chris Stapleton Fan

April 13, 2024 9:10AM CDT
Share
Ryan Gosling Is a Huge Chris Stapleton Fan
(Photo by Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling hosts “SNL” this weekend, with Chris Stapleton stepping in as musical guest again.  It’s Chris’s third stint.  His last was in 2018.

It sounds like Ryan’s a big fan, or he at least plays one on TV.  The first promo has him standing outside Chris’s dressing room hoping for an autograph.  Turns out Chris isn’t there, but his hat is.

More about:
#ChrisStapleton
#RyanGosling
SNL

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts