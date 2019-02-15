Rodney Atkins and Wife Rose Have Unusual Baby Reveal

Here’s a pregnancy reveal that would be tough for most people to pull off. RODNEY ATKINS ends his new “My Life” lyric video with a framed photo of his two sons holding an ultrasound pic of their soon-to-be third sibling.
Rodney’s sons are 17-year-old Elijah from his first marriage, and one-year-old Ryder with his current wife, Rose Falcon. (Here’s the clip. The reveal starts at 3:14.)
“My Life” is the second single from his upcoming album “Caught Up In the Country”, which is out May 10th.
Rodney is 49 and Rose is 32. Here’s the complete story from People.