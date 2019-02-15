Rodney Atkins and Wife Rose Have Unusual Baby Reveal

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singers Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here’s a pregnancy reveal that would be tough for most people to pull off. RODNEY ATKINS ends his new “My Life” lyric video with a framed photo of his two sons holding an ultrasound pic of their soon-to-be third sibling.

Rodney’s sons are 17-year-old Elijah from his first marriage, and one-year-old Ryder with his current wife, Rose Falcon. (Here’s the clip. The reveal starts at 3:14.)

“My Life” is the second single from his upcoming album “Caught Up In the Country”, which is out May 10th.

Rodney is 49 and Rose is 32.