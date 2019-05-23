Riley Green headlines a free Opry Plaza Party the week of CMA Fest

Big Machine The Grand Ole Opry is throwing a free outdoor party the week of CMA Fest in Nashville.

Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Travis Denning, and Tegan Marie will all play on the plaza outside the Opry House on Tuesday, June 4. Tegan will take the stage at 4:45 CT, with Travis coming on at 5:30. Tenille continues the entertainment at 6:15, with Riley closing things out at 8:50.

All four are part of the Opry NextStage class of 2019, a new initiative by the legendary country music institution to help the careers of promising newcomers.

Meanwhile that same night, Carrie Underwood, Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Josh Turner will all play two shows inside the Opry House.

