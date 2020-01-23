      Weather Alert

RESCUE MISSION A SUCCESS AT GRAIN BIN IN MINOOKA

Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:28pm

UPDATE: Good News we have confirmation from authorities that the man  trapped is now out of the grain elevator.

Around 2 PM this afternoon a man fell into the grain bin in Minooka.  He was buried up to his chest, as rescuers worked to free him.  No information on his condition.

Numerous police departments responded aiding the situation, including Grundy County’s command center.

Thank you to Brian McNichols of MMI Guns for the pictures and the updates on the situation!  Visit him across the street… the orange door, off the alley, next to BMO Harris Bank!

