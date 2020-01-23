RESCUE MISSION A SUCCESS AT GRAIN BIN IN MINOOKA
UPDATE: Good News we have confirmation from authorities that the man trapped is now out of the grain elevator.
Around 2 PM this afternoon a man fell into the grain bin in Minooka. He was buried up to his chest, as rescuers worked to free him. No information on his condition.
Numerous police departments responded aiding the situation, including Grundy County’s command center.
