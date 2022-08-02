Recall: Don’t Use Sunscreen Until You Read This

A recall has been issued after the Food and Drug Administration found a sunscreen that’s supposed to prevent cancer might actually cause it.
Traces of benzene, a cancer-causing carcinogen, have been found in Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30, according to the FDA. The infected product, which is distributed in six-ounce cans, has been sold online and in a number of retail locations in the U.S., the agency says. Confirming the discovery, a statement released by Banana Boat parent Edgewell Personal Care Company reads, “While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”
The company is offering full refunds to everyone who purchased the tainted sunscreen.