Reba McEntire’s Son and his Wife Reveal their Struggle with Infertility

It may be a while before Reba McEntire becomes a grandmother. Her only son, Shelby Blackstock , and his wife Marissa (Rissa), have been struggling to get pregnant, for over a year now.

Marissa detailed her infertility journey on Instagram Sunday (November 26th), writing, “We’re under the care of Nashville’s top OBGYN, stepping forward with hope and resilience. This month was our first treatment cycle, and though it didn’t bring the news we hoped for, I’m reminded that success is more than just results – it’s about gratitude for our health and each other.”

She continued, “Shelby has been an incredibly supportive partner through all of this. His strength and optimism have been my rock. Amid the challenges, we’ve found that it helps immensely to have little things to look forward to. A tip for anyone on a similar path: plan small, joyful activities regardless of the outcome.”

According to Marissa, the two recently booked a tee-time at the Grand Opening of Puttshack, so that they could share “a moment of fun and connection.”