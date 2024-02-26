Reba McEntire Shuts Down the Rumor That She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire debunks rumors about leaving “The Voice” – and she warns fans about scam websites, which falsely use her name for endorsements.

McEntire has clarified, on Instagram, that she is not selling weight loss gummy products. And she urges fans to report fake posts.

Meanwhile, McEntire’s coaching role on The Voice is ongoing, with Season 25 premiering on NBC tonight, (Monday, February 26).

This is McEntire’s second season, coaching the show. Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay join her. In their first season as coaches, the country duo will join the coaches in a new, double chair.

Reba does have a new (her second) sitcom in production.

Do you like the double chair? Did it take that much of a novelty to replace Blake Shelton?