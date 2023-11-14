Rascal Flatts Partial Reunion: Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney Meet in Studio

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 03: Rascal Flatts performs during the NASCAR Night At The Opry Hosted By PNC Bank at Ryman Auditorium on December 03, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus And Joe Don Rooney Reunite In Surprise Studio Appearance

Yesterday, (Monday, November 13), former Rascal Flatts members Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney reunited, in studio, to the delight of surprised fans.

DeMarcus posted a selfie with Rooney, with the caption, “Hung out with this guy in the studio today,” DeMarcus wrote. “So nice seeing @joedonrooney!!!”

Since the end of Rascal Flatts, as a group, the award-winning trio, known for hits like “Bless The Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway,” “My Wish,” have not been seen together. Rooney has been mostly silent and off social media, dealing with personal life issues, such as divorce and addiction.

But, after a long absence, fans were pleased to see the two Rascal Flatts bandmates together, again. They flooded the social media post with comments. “This makes my heart so happy!!! Never been so happy to see someone’s face,” wrote one Instagram user, while another shared, “Good to see you boys!!! Y’all are lookin good!!”

Do you think Rascal Flatts will ever reunite? All you’d need is lead singer Gary LeVox.