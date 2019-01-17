RASCAL FLATTS Out of Restaurant Business

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Rascal Flatts has announced that they are no longer in the restaurant business. The band posted on Instagram: “You may have notice our name was associated with a restaurant project. We licensed the use of our name to a restaurant developer a few years back but never participated in the ownership or development of the restaurants in any way. Because we know you have been looking forward to enjoying our themed restaurants, we wanted to let you know that this project is no longer happening.” Here’s the message Rascal Flatts posted on Instagram: