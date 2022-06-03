RANDY OWEN’S MOTHER HAS PASSED AWAY

Randy Owen’s mother, Martha Owen has passed away. A post on Alabama’s socials states that she was surrounded by family in Fort Payne, Alabama when she died.
She leaves behind Randy and his two sisters, Reba Patterson and Rachel Carroll, as well as an extended family.
Due to her death, two Alabama concerts slated for this weekend will be rescheduled for December.
Martha Alice Teague Owen died on Thursday morning (June 2) after a short illness. She was 90 years old.
