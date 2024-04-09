Pluto Is Now the Official Planet of One of our United States…
Scientific inquiry aside, Pluto has now been designated as Arizona’s “official state planet.”
Governor Katie Hobbs signed the legislation on Friday, March 29th.
Pluto is officially a “dwarf planet,” but Representative Justin Wilmeth doesn’t seem to mind: “It might matter to some that are going to get picky or persnickety about stuff.”
Arizona has a number of other “official” items: Copper is the state metal and Sonorasaurus is the state dinosaur.
[I checked; and our state of Illinois does not appear to have an official state planet, nor dinosaur… But we do have a state mineral (Fluorite) and a state fossil (Tully Monster). We also have a state pie, apparently. See the list, at ilsos.gov (Illinios Secretary of State). ~ Mo]