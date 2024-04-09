98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pluto Is Now the Official Planet of One of our United States…

April 9, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Planets and moons in space…
Arizona Makes Pluto Its Official State Planet 

Scientific inquiry aside, Pluto has now been designated as Arizona’s “official state planet.”

Governor Katie Hobbs signed the legislation on Friday, March 29th.

Pluto is officially a “dwarf planet,” but Representative Justin Wilmeth doesn’t seem to mind:  “It might matter to some that are going to get picky or persnickety about stuff.”

Arizona has a number of other “official” items:  Copper is the state metal and Sonorasaurus is the state dinosaur.

(Dig up a little more, here:  Tucson)

[I checked; and our state of Illinois does not appear to have an official state planet, nor dinosaur…  But we do  have a state mineral (Fluorite) and a state fossil (Tully Monster).  We also have a state pie, apparently.  See the list, at ilsos.gov (Illinios Secretary of State).  ~ Mo]

