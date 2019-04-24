Pizza Hut Has Half Priced Pizzas This Week, Here’s How To Get The Special Code
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 24, 2019 @ 6:51 AM

Pizza Hut is celebrating their one year anniversary of their sponsorship with the NFL and they want to give you half-priced pizzas. The pizza deal will be announced during the 2019 NFL Draft by 2016 draft pick, Jared Goff, who will give the special code on Thursday, April 25th on Pizza Hut’s social media platforms.
Pizza lovers will be able to have as many half-priced pizzas as they want until Saturday, April 27th.  Here’s the complete story from Delish.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teens Can Work Out for Free This Summer at Planet Fitness Airlines Could Start Weighing Passengers At Check-In Lanco releases video for “Rival” Dale Earnhardt JR’s Mother passes. See Maren Morris live at Coachella That’s Country…..Bro!
Comments