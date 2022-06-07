Petty Officer 3rd Class Payton Shahan

A native of Plainfield, Illinois, is serving at the U.S. Navy Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), one of the largest of the Naval Education and Training Command learning centers.
CIWT staff oversee all aspects of training for 17 training locations spread across the continental U.S., Hawaii and Japan.
Shahan joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Shahan serves as a cryptologic technician.“I joined the Navy because of generations of military service in my family,” said Shahan. “The sailors and Marines in my family inspired me.”
According to Shahan, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Plainfield.
“Back home, I learned the importance of treating others as you want to be treated,” said Shahan. “In the Navy, the Golden Rule has helped me realize kindness is often the most effective way to get a job done.”
Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
CIWT trains enlisted personnel and officers in all functions of information warfare covering fields ranging from military intelligence, cyberwarfare and information systems to electronic warfare and cryptologic operations throughout the scope of their Navy careers. CIWT trains more than 26,000 students annually, with an average of 3,700 students attending classes daily. CIWT constantly strives to modernize training taught using emerging technology and the Persistent Cyber Training Environment to train the next generation of information warfare professionals.
Serving in the Navy means Shahan is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is able to have a presence around the world, which I think is very important aspect of national defense,” said Shahan.
Shahan and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest moment in the Navy so far is when I was recognized by my commanding officer during my advancement ceremony to the rank of petty officer third class,” said Shahan. “It was a special and inspiring moment because he described my potential to advance on a similar career path as his own to the whole command and my family in attendance.”
As Shahan and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Shahan. “My family has served in the military in every generation since the Revolutionary War and it is important for me to be a part of that legacy,”
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.