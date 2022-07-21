Petty Officer 2nd Class Dawn Rowe is a culinary specialist aboard USS William P. Lawrence, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
A 2015 Joliet Central High School graduate and Joliet, Illinois, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).
A Navy culinary specialist is responsible for providing meals for the crew, which impacts the morale on board the ship.
Today, Rowe uses skills and values similar to those learned in Joliet.
“A way of family bonding is cooking in the kitchen,” said Rowe. “I grew up making Sunday dinner in a well-structured home where we all took part.”
