Perfect Holiday Gift for a Beer Lover? Miller Lite Keg Stand Holds Up your Tree

November 3, 2022 11:30AM CDT
(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Miller Lite Keg Stand Works with your Tree

Miller Lite offers a new holiday gimmick, to place under the tree…  literally.

The beer brand is about to unleash their first-ever Christmas Tree Keg Stand, which lets a holiday celebrant pour draft beer from the base of a Christmas tree.

The stand will go on sale as part of Miller Lite’s annual Holiday Collection.  It’s a fully functioning tree stand that also holds a keg of Miller Lite.

The stand has room for a quarter-barrel keg and ice bucket, underneath.  And a hole in the top of the box allows the tap’s spout to fit through; so revelers can pour a beer, right next to the tree.

The stand is $49.99 and will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. [10 a.m. ET] on November 10 at TreeKegStand.com.

