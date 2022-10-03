98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pandemic Changed our Personalities – Here’s Who’s Most Affected and How

October 3, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Study:  Covid Pandemic Changed Our Personalities 

Research from the Florida State University College of Medicine reveals that the Covid-19 pandemic changed people’s personalities…  And younger people are the most drastically affected.

Over 18,000 people were assessed over three periods:  pre-pandemic, early pandemic, and later in the pandemic.

The researchers found that extraversion, openness, and agreeableness declined, overall.  “Younger adults became moodier and more prone to stress, less cooperative and trusting, and less restrained and responsible,” the authors wrote.

So, socialization – time with family, friends and community – really does matter.

Learn more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

 

