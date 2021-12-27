Packin’ Heat for the Holidays? Wait Till You See What TSA Just Confiscated…

The Craziest Things Seized by TSA in 2021
With the year wrapping up, the Transportation Security Administration now shares some of the craziest things it’s gotten through security in 2021.
Among the items are grenades, exploding golf balls, bullets hidden in a Mentos gum container, and a harpoon!
Of course, that was not all. TSA also confiscated throwing stars (the deadly weapons), a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cleaver, and a stun gun disguised as a smartphone!
Check out all of the items seized by TSA over on their Instagram page.