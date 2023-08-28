98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Oliver Anthony: Attention From The GOP Is Funny, Ironic for Him

August 28, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Oliver Anthony thinks it’s funny that the conservatives chose to play his song, “Rich Men North of Richmond” at the first GOP debate.

He said in his “It’s a Pleasure to Meet You — Part 2” video on YouTube, “Cause it’s like, I wrote that song about those people, you know?  So, for them to have to sit there and listen to that, that cracks me up.”

He also made it clear that the track has “nothing to do with Joe Biden,” referencing Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ comment that the song resonated with people because it was an attack on the President.

