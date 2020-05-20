Old Dominion’s “Some People Do” video.
The video features celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman, who does charitable work cutting hair for the homeless. According to Schneidman’s foundation, The Men’s Groomer, a haircut can “change a person’s appearance, instill confidence and allow someone to reach for opportunities when they thought life had passed them by.”
(Matthew Ramsey) “You see in the video. He um, he’s an amazing person. He’s just out there in the world helping the homeless population and uh, he’s a recovering addict himself and really understands what it means to change…and that is what this song is about. It’s about that moment where you just decide you know, that you’re unhappy with your behavior and you want to change. And that is a really tough thing to do and he did it. And he’s helping others do that.”
More information on The Men’s Groomer Foundation can be found here: https://themensgroomer.com/pages/foundation