No Funding for Taste of Chicago And Air and Water Show in 2021

Nov 6, 2020 @ 5:59am

Two summer staples in Chicago are on the chopping block next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Lightfoot’s proposed 2021 budget includes no funding for the Taste of Chicago or the Chicago Air and Water Show. Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly says both events haven’t been canceled, but the city doesn’t have the funding at this time. The Taste and Air Show were both canceled this year. Lightfoot said with the current surge of coronavirus cases in the city, now isn’t the time to be thinking about large outdoor events. (Metro News)

