‘No AI Fraud’ Act Takes Stand Against Deepfakes

January 18, 2024 1:13PM CST
A new law has been introduced to tackle the concerns of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

The Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas and Unauthorized Duplication (No AI FRAUD) Act is a bipartisan act, which will restrict using AI to recreate someone’s voice or likeness.

If passed, deep fakes and voice cloning would become illegal, with fines of up to $50 thousand.

This would prevent the likeness and voices of celebrities from being used to sell products they do not endorse.

What are your thoughts on AI being used for recreating celebrity likenesses?  What is the best use of AI?

