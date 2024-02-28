NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND FAREWELL TOUR EXTENDED
February 28, 2024 8:30AM CST
The band says they’re not retiring from performing, just retiring from long tours in the future.
The band made this statement in a press release: “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience.”
You can catch them at the Rialto Square Theatre on May 12th
On March 21, NGDB will kick off the 1st leg of their ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour. This isn’t goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs & long bus rides.
1st Shows + Ticket/VIP Info:https://t.co/GNo492xDg4
More Info:https://t.co/pHCTqiOZMZ pic.twitter.com/LUkl9YYnQt
— NittyGrittyDirtBand (@GrittyDirt) January 16, 2024