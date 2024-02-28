NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND  FAREWELL TOUR EXTENDED

There are 11 additional dates, including stops in Napa Valley, Denver, Tucson. So far, they’ve announced 42 concerts that run March through September.

The band says they’re not retiring from performing, just retiring from long tours in the future.

The band made this statement in a press release: “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience.”

You can catch them at the Rialto Square Theatre on May 12th