Nicolas Cage Headlines Survival Action-Thriller ‘Arcadian’ – Win ‘The Old Way’ with WCCQ!

Nicolas Cage is set to star in the upcoming survival action-thriller ‘Arcadian.’

It’s now in post-production, after wrapping filming in Ireland.

While ‘Arcadian’ has no official release date, yet, and is still in the editing phase, it’s likely to be released at some point in 2023.

‘Arcadian’ was running below the radar, until the recently released image. As per the official plot synopsis: “In a post-apocalyptic and sparsely populated world, Paul (Cage) and his twin teenage sons, Joseph (Jaeden Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins), have managed to claw out an existence yet they live in constant fear. Until, confronted by imminent danger, they must execute a desperate plan to survive.”

Cage also has a psychological thriller, ‘Sympathy for the Devil,’ and a horror flick, ‘Longlegs,’ on the docket.

Old gunslinger Colton Briggs and his 12-year-old daughter face the consequences of his past, when an outlaw and his gang put Colton's family in peril. Starring Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage, watch The Old Way on digital, Blu-Ray & DVD now – from Lionsgate.

