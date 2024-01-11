New Joliet Restaurant

Around Joliet, the late Gordie Gillespie was regarded as the winningest coach to ever come out of the self-proclaimed City of the Champions. Now, his daughter, Meg, has returned to Joliet, after 14 years in Clearwater, Florida as a private chef. Wednesday marked the official passing of the torch from the now-closed Thayer Bros. Deli, as Meg Gillespie opened her new sit-down restaurant, Magpie’s Joy of Eating, at 753 1/2 Ruby Street. This first week, Magpie’s Joy of Eating is only serving lunch, it’s open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Next week, Gillespie will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the first dinners will be served starting Thursday, Jan. 18.

