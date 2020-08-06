Netflix’s Signature “Ta-Dum” Sound Was Almost . . . a Goat’s Bleat
Everyone knows that “TA-DUM” sound that plays when the Netflix “N” comes on the screen.
But they almost went with a totally different sound: A GOAT’S BLEAT. (???)
A Netflix exec says, quote, “I liked the sound of a goat. It was funny, I thought it was quirky, and it was our version of Leo The Lion. And so for a while we were stuck on that goat sound. I thought that would be a good time.”
Leo the Lion is the MGM logo with the roaring lion.
The goat sound was one of the FINALISTS, so it wasn’t just something goofy that they thought of early on.
Sadly, there’s no AUDIO of the bleat in question, but the interviewer says HE heard it, and he described it as “very goat-y.” He says that it was something like the current “ta-dum,” and then it ended with the goat noise.