Need Winter Clothing? Don’t Miss This

Maddie’s Mitten March, a North Aurora-based nonprofit that gives away coats, hats, boots, scarves and other winter gear from a converted school bus, will distribute items on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at McCarty Elementary School, 3000 Village Green Drive in Aurora.

The giveaway is part of an Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry mobile pantry distribution at the school, a drive-thru featuring food items and school supplies. Based in Aurora, Interfaith is the second largest pantry in Illinois.