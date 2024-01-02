98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Mushrooms… Here’s your Warning Against the Deadly Trend This Year

January 2, 2024 11:00AM CST
Share
Mushrooms… Here’s your Warning Against the Deadly Trend This Year
600-09035338 © Michael Breuer Model Release: No Property Release: No Old, fallen tree trunk covered in moss in forest in Hesse, Germany
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Doctors Warn Against Mushroom Foraging Trend

These days, more and more average folks are foraging for mushrooms…  But this trend can have deadly consequences.

America’s Poison Centers saw an 11% increase in reports of mushroom poisonings in 2023.  Misidentifying mushrooms is no joke:  The wrong fungi can cause stomach aches, vomiting, liver failure, and death.

#OneBadApp:  While some foragers take photos and use an app to identify the mushroom, these apps are not foolproof.  Most mushroom poisonings occur after a person or app concluded the mushroom was safe to eat.

We don’t want to tell them not to [mushroom forage], but we always encourage people to go with someone who has some expertise in identification of mushrooms,” Dr. Kathy LeSaint said.

There are over 5,000 species of mushrooms; and about 50 of those are toxic.

(Learn more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

More about:
#DailyMailUK
#DeadlyTrend
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#LiverFailure
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#MisidentifiedMushrooms
#OneBadApp
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Gifts You Don't Want? Do THIS.
2

Gabby puts her Marriage first
3

Chris Janson and Bret Michaels are teaming up!?
4

Morgan Wade Opens Up About Double Mastectomy
5

MITCHELL TENPENNY CHOOSES ‘JACK FROST’ AS HIS FAVORITE CHRISTMAS MOVIE

Recent Posts