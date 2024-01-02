Mushrooms… Here’s your Warning Against the Deadly Trend This Year
These days, more and more average folks are foraging for mushrooms… But this trend can have deadly consequences.
America’s Poison Centers saw an 11% increase in reports of mushroom poisonings in 2023. Misidentifying mushrooms is no joke: The wrong fungi can cause stomach aches, vomiting, liver failure, and death.
#OneBadApp: While some foragers take photos and use an app to identify the mushroom, these apps are not foolproof. Most mushroom poisonings occur after a person or app concluded the mushroom was safe to eat.
“We don’t want to tell them not to [mushroom forage], but we always encourage people to go with someone who has some expertise in identification of mushrooms,” Dr. Kathy LeSaint said.
There are over 5,000 species of mushrooms; and about 50 of those are toxic.
