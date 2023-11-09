Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes – What’s HOT?

Earlier this month, Campbell’s released its annual “State of the Sides” report, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Let’s serve ’em up:

Americans’ love sides! In fact, 67% prefer side dishes to the entrée. And, over half would be content if their plate consisted of sides only.

The most popular side dishes, which Americans choose this year, are mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, mac and cheese, yams/sweet potatoes and green bean casserole .

. Illinois is conflicted about the best ones. It’s a tie, between salad and mashed potatoes, as favorite side dish.

Alaskans would prefer spicier sides (49%); whereas Nevadans want more sweet flavors (55%).

Eighty-four percent of Virginians prefer cooking the sides, rather than the turkey more than any other state.

You can check it out at www.sidesseason.com (where Campbell’s also has info on limited edition truffles, which taste like sides).