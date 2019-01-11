More Than Two-Thirds of Parents Give Allowance, Average is $9 a Week

A new survey of 30,000 four- to 14-year-olds in the U.S. from allowance and chore tracking app RoosterMoney found that 69 percent of parents gave a regular allowance last year, with an average amount of $9.06 a week. In a good sign of kids learning about saving, they saved 42 percent of what they were given in allowance. The top allowance-earning chores were washing the car, gardening and cleaning their bedroom, while the top things they spent money on were candy, presents and books. The top things the kids saved money for were phones, Lego and tablets. Full top ten lists for chores, spending money items and saving money items at PR Newswire.